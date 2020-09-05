Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Globe Life by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet upgraded Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Globe Life from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.14.

In related news, EVP W Michael Pressley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total transaction of $5,079,600.00. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $1,028,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,200 shares in the company, valued at $53,638,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 127,050 shares of company stock worth $10,557,063 over the last ninety days. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GL opened at $83.89 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $56.74 and a one year high of $111.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.28 and its 200-day moving average is $78.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

