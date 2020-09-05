Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Ciena by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Ciena by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ciena by 2,121.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $104,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $54,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,350 shares of company stock worth $9,814,270 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CIEN. B. Riley reduced their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.24.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $44.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. Ciena had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $976.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.