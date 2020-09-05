Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,585 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 38,027 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Regions Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,238,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,889,000 after buying an additional 14,566 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 189,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 30,904 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 77,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RF opened at $11.80 on Friday. Regions Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.09.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

