Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,064 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Crispr Therapeutics were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crispr Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $1,107,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,946.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $2,315,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 651,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,382,682.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,246 shares of company stock valued at $23,578,888 in the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Crispr Therapeutics from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.93.

Crispr Therapeutics stock opened at $82.02 on Friday. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $105.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.28 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.65.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.35). Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Crispr Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.