Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 388 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,720,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,039,000 after purchasing an additional 309,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. BidaskClub cut Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Hasbro from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Hasbro from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Hasbro from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.76.

In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $65,120.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS opened at $79.06 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $123.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $860.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

