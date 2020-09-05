Blair William & Co. IL Buys Shares of 30,425 Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the second quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 263.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 67.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 35.3% during the second quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yext alerts:

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Yext Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.59.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.32% and a negative net margin of 41.78%. The firm had revenue of $88.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yext Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YEXT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Yext from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Yext in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Yext from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. MKM Partners began coverage on Yext in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In related news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $30,404.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,312 shares in the company, valued at $443,694. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 22,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $404,146.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 374,213 shares of company stock valued at $6,500,070 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.