Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 5,183.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 61.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 21.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

BRKS opened at $47.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.93. Brooks Automation, Inc has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $57.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 52.69%. The business had revenue of $220.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

In related news, SVP William T. Montone sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $72,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,758,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 39,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $2,169,861.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,923,303.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,070 shares of company stock worth $4,264,162. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. B. Riley raised their price target on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

