Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,551 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Centene were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth $2,211,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 54,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 21,272 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Centene by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,458,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617,774 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 40,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Centene in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.92.

Shares of CNC opened at $59.67 on Friday. Centene Corp has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.12.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $2,176,978.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,861 shares of company stock valued at $13,843,387 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

