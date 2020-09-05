Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 25.4% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,775 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 14.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,355,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,223,000 after acquiring an additional 166,741 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 47.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,016,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,819,000 after acquiring an additional 326,026 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 485,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,225,000 after acquiring an additional 15,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 260.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 429,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,636,000 after acquiring an additional 310,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh stock opened at $78.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.21. Oshkosh Corp has a 52 week low of $46.72 and a 52 week high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.65.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.80. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 14.44%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OSK shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oshkosh from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

