Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Suncoast Equity Management

Suncoast Equity Management lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.6% of Suncoast Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 262.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,294.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,687.00 billion, a PE ratio of 126.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,193.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,542.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

