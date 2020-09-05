Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Boosted by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 411,885 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.1% of State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.08% of Amazon.com worth $1,136,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,417,828,000 after acquiring an additional 795,171 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,305,379,000 after acquiring an additional 563,991 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 514,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after acquiring an additional 435,331 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

AMZN stock opened at $3,294.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,193.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2,542.83. The stock has a market cap of $1,687.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

