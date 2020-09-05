State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 390.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 44,550 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.17% of Balchem worth $5,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Balchem by 83.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Balchem by 22.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Balchem by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Balchem during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Balchem by 8.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $98.88 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $113.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.62.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.30. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $173.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Balchem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on Balchem in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Balchem from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.33.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

