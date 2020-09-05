Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,517 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.24% of FirstCash worth $34,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in FirstCash by 0.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,767 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in FirstCash by 2.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FirstCash by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in FirstCash by 93.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in FirstCash by 16.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FCFS opened at $61.83 on Friday. FirstCash Inc has a one year low of $55.44 and a one year high of $101.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.47.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $412.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.55 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $86.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised shares of FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

