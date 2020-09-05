Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,823 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.26% of Cactus worth $35,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cactus during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Cactus during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Cactus during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cactus by 185.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Cactus by 10.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHD opened at $22.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 7.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.45. Cactus Inc has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $35.28.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $66.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cactus Inc will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.35%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WHD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cactus from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cactus from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Cactus from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cactus from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cactus from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

