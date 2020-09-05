Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 147,534 Shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,529,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 147,534 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of First Horizon National worth $35,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of First Horizon National by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 422,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Horizon National by 10.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of First Horizon National by 4.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of First Horizon National by 4.3% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 48,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in shares of First Horizon National by 3.6% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 60,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

Shares of FHN stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78. First Horizon National Corp has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $511.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.52 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon National Corp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FHN. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on First Horizon National from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon National in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on First Horizon National in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on First Horizon National from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.54.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.