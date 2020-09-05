Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 1,627,065 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,355,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,627,065 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.83% of Starwood Property Trust worth $35,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 769.6% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

STWD stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.41.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 32.32%. The business had revenue of $265.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

