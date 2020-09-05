Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 11.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 637,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,571 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $35,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,272,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,263,000 after buying an additional 1,013,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,262,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,601,000 after buying an additional 47,731 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,180,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,745,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,938,000 after buying an additional 359,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Perrigo by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,276,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,408,000 after purchasing an additional 172,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

PRGO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Perrigo in a report on Sunday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Perrigo from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Svend Andersen purchased 2,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.01 per share, with a total value of $149,912.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,788.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $50.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Perrigo Company PLC has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.78.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. Perrigo had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

