Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,006,896 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 14,748 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 3.31% of OceanFirst Financial worth $35,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at $46,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 1,517.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 40.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,244 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 254.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $15.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $953.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $25.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.60.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.60 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 32.85%.

OCFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC).

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.