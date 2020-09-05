Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,338,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.17% of Intercorp Financial worth $35,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sagil Capital LLP increased its position in Intercorp Financial by 116.7% in the second quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 396,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,591,000 after buying an additional 213,743 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intercorp Financial by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 245,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 80,622 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Intercorp Financial by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after buying an additional 45,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Group LLC increased its position in Intercorp Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 411,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,394,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IFS stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. Intercorp Financial has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $45.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Santander lowered Intercorp Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intercorp Financial from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Scotiabank lowered Intercorp Financial from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercorp Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Banco Santander lowered Intercorp Financial to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

About Intercorp Financial

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises.

