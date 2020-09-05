Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 173,605 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Cognex worth $35,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the second quarter worth $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the second quarter worth $45,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the second quarter worth $48,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 1,192.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $63.19 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $71.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.31 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.81.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). Cognex had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

In other news, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 43,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,895,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $698,400.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 479,522 shares of company stock worth $32,446,379. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Monday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.82.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

