Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) to Sell

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qurate Retail, Inc. operates and owns interests in digital commerce businesses. The company’s business and asset consist of its subsidiaries QVC Inc., HSN Inc., and zulily, llc as well as its interests in ILG and FTD, among other things. Qurate Retail Inc., formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation, is based in Colorado, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub lowered Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $10.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.36. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $12.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.34.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Analysts forecast that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 38.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 59.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 9.8% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

