SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Director Nancy Newcomb Sells 10,000 Shares

SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,735,891.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
SYY opened at $60.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.04. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The company has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14.
SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in SYSCO during the second quarter worth $32,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in SYSCO during the first quarter worth $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 105.2% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 369.9% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.30.
About SYSCO
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.
Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.