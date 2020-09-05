SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Director Nancy Newcomb Sells 10,000 Shares

SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,735,891.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SYY opened at $60.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.04. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The company has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14.

Get SYSCO alerts:

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in SYSCO during the second quarter worth $32,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in SYSCO during the first quarter worth $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 105.2% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 369.9% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.30.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.