Michelle Philpot Sells 10,000 Shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Michelle Philpot sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,663.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michelle Philpot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 19th, Michelle Philpot sold 4,489 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $89,645.33.

On Monday, June 15th, Michelle Philpot sold 1,731 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total transaction of $32,300.46.

On Monday, June 8th, Michelle Philpot sold 1,002 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $19,498.92.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $49.22 on Friday. Sunrun Inc has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4,917.08 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.97 and a 200-day moving average of $23.66.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RUN. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sunrun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 91.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 365.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,902 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Sunrun during the second quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

