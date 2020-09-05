Jayshree Ullal Sells 2,000 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $445,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,418.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 24th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,669 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total transaction of $366,128.53.
- On Friday, August 7th, Jayshree Ullal sold 145 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total transaction of $34,102.55.
Shares of ANET stock opened at $211.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.35. Arista Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $156.63 and a 52 week high of $267.30.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 10.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.5% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its stake in Arista Networks by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Arista Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.12.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.