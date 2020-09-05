Jayshree Ullal Sells 2,000 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $445,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,418.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Monday, August 24th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,669 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total transaction of $366,128.53.

On Friday, August 7th, Jayshree Ullal sold 145 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total transaction of $34,102.55.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $211.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.35. Arista Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $156.63 and a 52 week high of $267.30.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.56 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 34.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 10.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.5% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its stake in Arista Networks by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Arista Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.12.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.