Bryan H. Hall Sells 20,000 Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Stock

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,126.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $22.53 on Friday. Liberty Global PLC has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $28.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.86.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 104.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LBTYA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Liberty Global from $18.00 to $25.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. HSBC raised Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark raised their price target on Liberty Global from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.18.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

