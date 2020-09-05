Insider Selling: Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) CMO Sells 1,240 Shares of Stock

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.98, for a total transaction of $633,615.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,488,789.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Susan Vobejda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 18th, Susan Vobejda sold 157 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total transaction of $74,967.50.

On Monday, August 3rd, Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.00, for a total value of $565,440.00.

On Friday, July 10th, Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.15, for a total value of $571,826.00.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $441.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.93, a PEG ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $461.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.42. Trade Desk Inc has a 52 week low of $136.00 and a 52 week high of $515.20.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 34.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,529,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 57,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,171,000 after buying an additional 13,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTD. Stephens lowered Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $320.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $340.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.43.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

