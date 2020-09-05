Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) PT Raised to $55.00

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its price objective upped by analysts at Wedbush from $42.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.45% from the stock’s current price.

SAIL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Sailpoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.18.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $38.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 958.74 and a beta of 2.20. Sailpoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $92.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $356,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,238.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,288,898 shares in the company, valued at $46,722,552.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,173 shares of company stock worth $3,553,115. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,162,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,782,000 after buying an additional 13,349 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $545,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the second quarter worth about $421,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 21.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,429,000 after acquiring an additional 114,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diker Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,647,000.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

