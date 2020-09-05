Kroger (NYSE:KR) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kroger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Kroger from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

KR opened at $35.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.31. Kroger has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kroger will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $2,729,630.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,097,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,026,467.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,797 shares of company stock worth $8,632,086 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Kroger by 80.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 11,315 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Kroger by 565.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 164,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 46,838 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

