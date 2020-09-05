Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $52.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 142.88% from the company’s current price.

MIRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $558.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.92. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $28.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a current ratio of 9.17.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 256,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 75,566 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 252.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 12,183 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1,465.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

