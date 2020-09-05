$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphenol’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.85. Amphenol reported earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

APH has been the topic of several recent research reports. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amphenol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.90.

In other Amphenol news, VP Richard Gu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total transaction of $1,097,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total transaction of $4,588,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,496,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,700 shares of company stock valued at $21,086,901. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 452,192 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,325,000 after purchasing an additional 14,347 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at $1,859,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,356,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $225,788,000 after purchasing an additional 37,344 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at $987,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 11.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,370,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,339,000 after purchasing an additional 140,961 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $108.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.60. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $113.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.74%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

