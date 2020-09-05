Barclays Increases Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $287.00

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $280.00 to $287.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MDB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mongodb from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $226.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.31.

Mongodb stock opened at $214.51 on Thursday. Mongodb has a 12-month low of $93.81 and a 12-month high of $258.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.14 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.72 and a 200 day moving average of $185.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.83 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 132.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mongodb will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total value of $391,945.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,213,466.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $5,905,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,167 shares in the company, valued at $53,376,512.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,571 shares of company stock valued at $21,693,799. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,429 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mongodb during the 1st quarter valued at $78,005,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mongodb by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,444,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,936,000 after buying an additional 216,179 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Mongodb by 26.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 957,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,802,000 after buying an additional 197,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mongodb by 23.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 872,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,410,000 after buying an additional 164,123 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

