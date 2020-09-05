Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $460.00 at BTIG Research

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $355.00 to $460.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.28% from the company’s previous close.

LULU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wedbush increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas lowered Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $352.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.30.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of LULU stock opened at $361.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.77, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.14. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $346.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.55.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total value of $1,438,247.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,645.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,021 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,720,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,841,113,000 after acquiring an additional 103,643 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,440,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,633,566,000 after purchasing an additional 721,636 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,902,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,465,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,017 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,455,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,326,266,000 after purchasing an additional 419,130 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,874,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $544,943,000 after buying an additional 123,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.