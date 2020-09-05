Citigroup Increases Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $305.00

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.18% from the company’s current price.

MDB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Mongodb from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Mongodb from $130.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Mongodb from $170.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mongodb from $226.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.31.

Get Mongodb alerts:

Shares of Mongodb stock opened at $214.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of -55.14 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.26. Mongodb has a fifty-two week low of $93.81 and a fifty-two week high of $258.05.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.83 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 132.70%. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Analysts expect that Mongodb will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mongodb news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $488,446.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,283,281.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $5,905,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,376,512.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,571 shares of company stock valued at $21,693,799. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mongodb by 31.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,429 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mongodb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,005,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,444,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,936,000 after buying an additional 216,179 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Mongodb by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 957,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,802,000 after buying an additional 197,754 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mongodb by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 872,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,410,000 after acquiring an additional 164,123 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.