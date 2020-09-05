Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) Coverage Initiated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:HJLI opened at $0.38 on Thursday. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc, a development stage medical device company, develops and sells biological tissue solutions to treat patients with coronary, vascular, end stage renal, and peripheral arterial diseases in the United States and Europe. The company develops and manufactures implantable cardiovascular bioprosthetic devices for patients with cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial and venous disease, and end stage renal disease.

