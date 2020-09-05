Brokerages Set Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) Target Price at $4.75

Shares of Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

MG has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Mistras Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Maxim Group downgraded Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Mistras Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 61,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 26,582 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mistras Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Mistras Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Mistras Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Mistras Group by 347,702.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 500,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 500,691 shares in the last quarter. 48.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MG opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.53. Mistras Group has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $16.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.58.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.15. Mistras Group had a negative return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $124.44 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mistras Group will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

