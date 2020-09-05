SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Short Interest Update

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 963,600 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the July 30th total of 841,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 354,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $259.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $127.39 and a 12 month high of $270.95.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $881.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.21 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SIVB shares. Raymond James upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $329.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.88.

In related news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.05, for a total value of $176,116.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John China sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.20, for a total value of $320,044.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,665,856.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,491 shares of company stock worth $5,693,208 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 43.0% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 30.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,737,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,698,000 after acquiring an additional 65,543 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

