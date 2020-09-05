Short Interest in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) Drops By 14.7%

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,840,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the July 30th total of 8,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 450,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.2 days. Currently, 12.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $75.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.03. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $31.99 and a fifty-two week high of $91.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.74. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 188.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.12%. The business had revenue of $61.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.28 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,611 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $211,491.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,928 shares of company stock valued at $12,657,369 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 20.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

