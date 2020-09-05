Brokerages Set PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Target Price at $42.60

Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.60.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PHM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PulteGroup from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on PulteGroup from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut PulteGroup from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

PulteGroup stock opened at $43.21 on Wednesday. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $48.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $2,414,437.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,788,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 2.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 96.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 48,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 23,607 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 27.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 18.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 115,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 18,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

