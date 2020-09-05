Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) Receives $3.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.38.

CPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.75 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Scotiabank cut Crescent Point Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Crescent Point Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

NYSE:CPG opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $4.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $857.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.67.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 155.00%. The business had revenue of $190.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,042,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,116 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 521,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 210,782 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,637,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469,730 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 232.2% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 1,061,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 742,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

