TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) Receives $16.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on TRI Pointe Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.67. TRI Pointe Group has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $18.63.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $766.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.66 million. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 113,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $1,958,513.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,028.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 12,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $212,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,028.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. FMR LLC increased its position in TRI Pointe Group by 56.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,695,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,051,000 after buying an additional 2,774,417 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TRI Pointe Group by 3,648.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,925,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,888,000 after buying an additional 1,874,264 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TRI Pointe Group by 76.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,919,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,376,000 after buying an additional 1,697,066 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TRI Pointe Group by 125.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,474,000 after buying an additional 1,296,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in TRI Pointe Group by 34.5% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,710,000 after buying an additional 1,162,244 shares during the last quarter.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

