TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) Receives $16.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.80.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on TRI Pointe Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.
Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.67. TRI Pointe Group has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $18.63.
In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 113,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $1,958,513.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,028.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 12,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $212,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,028.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. FMR LLC increased its position in TRI Pointe Group by 56.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,695,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,051,000 after buying an additional 2,774,417 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TRI Pointe Group by 3,648.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,925,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,888,000 after buying an additional 1,874,264 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TRI Pointe Group by 76.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,919,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,376,000 after buying an additional 1,697,066 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TRI Pointe Group by 125.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,474,000 after buying an additional 1,296,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in TRI Pointe Group by 34.5% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,710,000 after buying an additional 1,162,244 shares during the last quarter.
TRI Pointe Group Company Profile
TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.
See Also: Cryptocurrencies
Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.