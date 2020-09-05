Brokerages Set MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) PT at $16.92

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.92.

Several equities analysts have commented on MGM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Cfra downgraded MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.43. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $34.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.79.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $289.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.57 million. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.30%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $35,621.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $456,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,230.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,321. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 30.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 29,760 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 78.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 119,335 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,691.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 93,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. 66.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

