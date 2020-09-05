Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,680,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the July 30th total of 13,470,000 shares. Currently, 13.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,194 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $615,820.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joel D. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.95 per share, for a total transaction of $119,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFM. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,564,000. AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,028.3% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,238,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after buying an additional 1,180,539 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 418.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,095,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,369,000 after buying an additional 884,400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 214.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,191,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,141,000 after buying an additional 812,461 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,345,000. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SFM opened at $22.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.16. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.06.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SFM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays cut Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.47.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

