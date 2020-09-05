Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the July 30th total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $141,048.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $681,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 268,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 115,013 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 509,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,728,000 after purchasing an additional 268,732 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 616,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,836,000 after purchasing an additional 108,500 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $42.53 on Friday. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $54.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.95, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $576.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

ST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

