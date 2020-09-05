Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centurylink by 83.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Centurylink by 82.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Centurylink by 134.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Centurylink by 447.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centurylink during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

CTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Centurylink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Centurylink from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Centurylink from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Centurylink from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Centurylink from $14.80 to $13.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centurylink presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.35.

Shares of NYSE:CTL opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.99. Centurylink Inc has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average of $10.40.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Centurylink had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 5.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Centurylink’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Centurylink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

