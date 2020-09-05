California Public Employees Retirement System Has $8.74 Million Stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,193 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals worth $8,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 193,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $175,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 51,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $1,815,363.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,782.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,915 shares of company stock worth $10,173,824. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Cowen raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.10.

Shares of MNTA opened at $52.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 1.78. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $52.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.66.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.44% and a negative net margin of 757.61%. On average, analysts predict that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

