Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 12,658 Shares of Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,959 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,658 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HTLF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 89.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 167.1% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 39.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 56.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other news, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.97 per share, for a total transaction of $107,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,341.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.01 per share, for a total transaction of $66,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $204,650. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTLF opened at $33.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Heartland Financial USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $51.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.35.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $154.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.79 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 8.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 19.32%.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

