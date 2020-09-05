Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys Shares of 12,351 Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 1,236.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Comerica by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 227.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Comerica from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Comerica from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Comerica from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Comerica from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.31.

NYSE:CMA opened at $41.47 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $73.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day moving average of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. Comerica had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

