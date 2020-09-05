Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 3,894 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 108.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LXP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Lexington Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

LXP opened at $11.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average of $10.50. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $81.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.61 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 81.16% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

