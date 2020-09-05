Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) Holdings Lowered by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 43.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the second quarter valued at $350,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the second quarter valued at $2,613,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 6.1% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 24,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 16.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Flowserve from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Flowserve from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Flowserve from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Flowserve from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Flowserve Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.82.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.24. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $924.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.88 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Flowserve Corp will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

