Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $632,000 Stock Position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,792 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,398 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Apache were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apache during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 264.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 50.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 64.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 629.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 4.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.41. Apache Co. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $33.77.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $752.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.60 million. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apache Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Apache in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apache from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.51 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apache currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.16.

Apache Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

